Travis Stork Introduces Newborn Son Grayson Lane

Storks do deliver babies in this family.

Dr. Travis Stork and his wife, Parris Stork, are introducing their baby Grayson Lane to the world. “The Bachelor” alum and his wife welcomed their first child last week.

“The first night, when he was whisked away to the ICU with breathing problems, was one of the more unsettling nights of our life,” “The Doctors” host told People. “To now have him home with us and doing well makes us even more thankful.”

“Parris and I feel so very blessed to have Grayson as our son,” he continued. “We’ve started to figure each other out. Even our dog, Charlie, now understands our new family.”

Baby Grayson arrived on Wednesday, June 17, at 1:10 a.m. local time. He weighed 8-pounds, 6-ounces. He measured 22-inches long.

“I love being a dad!” Stork expressed. “Just as much, I love his unique connection with his mother and watching them together makes me smile wider than I thought possible.” Adding, “If this all sounds cheesy, I get it. I have a lot of oxytocin flowing through my veins!”

Travis, 48, and Parris, 27, got married on August 3, 2019.