Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka And More Tennis Stars Let Fans Know What They’ve Been Up To In Quarantine

If you’ve been wondering how some of the biggest tennis stars have been spending their time in quarantine, here’s your answer.

The Tennis Channel released a new video called “Rallies & Remixes: Tennis At Home”, starring the likes of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and more.

The likes of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, Kristie Ahn, Madison Keys, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sasha Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Benot Paire, and Andy Roddick also made appearances.

The clip, remixed by DJ Steve Porter, saw the tennis pros doing everything from TikTok-ing, dressing up, jump roping, cleaning, working out, gardening and much more.

Don’t forget to tune in to watch the Credit One Bank Invitational on Tennis Channel, which will be airing June 23-28, starting at 4 p.m. ET each day.

While there will be no fans in attendance, it’s a great way for fans all over who are missing sports to tune-in for a fun, competitive set of matches.