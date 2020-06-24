TIFF Unveils New Hybrid Digital And Physical Festival, Announces First Films Featuring Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Idris Elba

The Toronto International Film Festival is going ahead in 2020, but it will look very different from previous editions.

On Wednesday, TIFF announced plans for September that include a hybrid in-person and digital festival. Featuring a dramatically reduced slate of only 50 feature films from a festival that normally screens upwards of 250 films, the 45th annual event will also include five programs of short films. TIFF will hold several cast reunions and Q&As with filmmakers, as well as drive-in screenings and virtual red carpets.

Welcome to #TIFF20:

🗓️ September 10 to 19

🎥 Physical, socially-distanced screenings for the first five days

💻 Digital film premieres, talks and events for the full 10 days

🎟️ Member and ticket on-sale details to come

👉 https://t.co/MpKr7CryJF pic.twitter.com/sw6Mxya9vy — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) June 24, 2020

Working in conjunction with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials, the festival is planning for socially-distanced in-person screenings over the first five days of the festival. The in-person screenings are contingent on public health recommendations and the festival will ensure that “venues and workplaces practice, meet and exceed public health guidelines,” according to a press release.

In addition to the new format, TIFF unveiled several new titles including “Ammonite”, a 19th-century romance with Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet, Danish director Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” with Mads Mikkelsen, “Concrete Cowboys” with Idris Elba and Jharrel Jerome, as well as Halle Berry’s directorial debut, “Bruised” which also stars the actress as a disgraced MMA fighter.

Further details on ticketing and access to events and venue screenings have not been made public at this time.

“Our teams have had to rethink everything, and open our minds to new ideas. In countless video calls over the past three months we have rebuilt our Festival for 2020 drawing on our five decades of commitment to strong curation, support for filmmakers and engagement with audiences,” Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF says. “We have listened to this year’s urgent calls for greater representation of underrepresented voices. You’ll see that this year at the Festival. And we have watched as audiences have embraced cinema’s ability to transport them through screens of all sizes. You’ll see that too. We’re excited to present thoughtful, high-impact programming this September that reflects our belief that there’s no stopping great storytelling.”

TIFF will also welcome 50 TIFF Ambassadors comprised of celebrated filmmakers and actors including Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, Anurag Kashyap, Nicole Kidman, Martin Scorsese, Nadine Labaki, Alfonso Cuarón, Tantoo Cardinal, Riz Ahmed, Rian Johnson, Jason Reitman, Isabelle Huppert, Claire Denis, Atom Egoyan, Priyanka Chopra, Viggo Mortensen, Zhang Ziyi, David Oyelowo, Lulu Wang, Rosamund Pike, Sarah Gadon, and Denis Villeneuve, among others.

The annual TIFF Tribute Awards will also go ahead this year with a virtual edition.

TIFF is set to run from Sept. 10 through 19.