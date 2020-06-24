Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid Emerge From Isolation For Photoshoot In Italy

Following months of self-isolation, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have reunited for a lush photoshoot together in Italy.

The supermodel besties were spotted showing off their toned physique aboard a yacht off the coast of Sardinia, Italy.

Although both Bieber and Hadid were enjoying some rest and relaxation in chic swimsuits and accessories, E! News reports that the duo are “strictly in Europe for work” for a campaign they’re shooting together and have both been tested for COVID-19 while taking proper safety precautions.

According to People, the duo reportedly flew into the Mediterranean island via a private jet earlier that day.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Wear Printed String Bikinis on Board a Yacht in Italy​ https://t.co/wsgOS6kf0t — People (@people) June 23, 2020

This outing marks the first time since the longtime friends have been spotted out together since quarantining on opposite sides of the country.

Hadid has spent most of her time with her family at their farm in Pennsylvania, while Bieber has flown between Canada and Los Angeles with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Italy reopened their borders to European travellers following their major novel coronavirus outbreak. However, the government is allowing people from the United States to visit for proven work, urgent health needs, or to return to your place of residence.