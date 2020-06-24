Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie Says Trump Campaign Is ‘Not Invited’ To Play His Songs

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Brendon Urie. Photo: EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA
Brendon Urie is not happy with the Trump Campaign using is music.

The Panic! At The Disco star made it clear that U.S. President Donald Trump was not welcomed to use any music crafted by Urie or Panic! At The Disco. The statement was made after “High Hopes” was used as at a recent Trump rally.

“Dear Trump Campaign, f**k you,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco and company.”

“Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for,” Urie continued. “The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November. Please do your part.”

Urie subsequently linked to HeadCount.org.

