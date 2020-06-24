Timothee Chalamet And Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumours With Loved-Up Mexico Getaway

By Cat Williams.

Photo: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet may be off the market.

On Tuesday, TMZ released photos of the 24-year-old “Little Women” star enjoying a day by the pool with 30-year-old “Bloodshot” actress Eiza Gonzalez, during what appeared to be a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the photos, Chalamet, who sported a pair of blue briefs, was seen sharing a laugh with Gonzalez, who wore a beige bikini. The pair were later photographed kissing while joined by a group of friends.

Meanwhile, other photos showed the Academy Award nominee bringing out a guitar and serenading the actress by the pool.

Back in April, it was reported that Chalamet and 21-year-old actress Lily-Rose Depp split following a year of dating, after the actor revealed to British Vogue that he was “currently single.”

The pair worked together on the set of Netflix’s 2019 historical drama “The King”.

