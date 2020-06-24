You Can’t Stop Dancer Lewis Shilvock In Amazing ‘AGT’ Queen Routine

This Australian dancer really knows how to channel Freddie Mercury.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old dancer Lewis Shilvock appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to show off his moves.

Shilvock performed an energetic routine set to Queen’s classic “Don’t Stop Me Now”, complete with pirouettes, leaps and more.

By the end, the teenager had the judges in awe and the audience on their feet cheering.