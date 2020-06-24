You Can’t Stop Dancer Lewis Shilvock In Amazing ‘AGT’ Queen Routine

This Australian dancer really knows how to channel Freddie Mercury.
RELATED: African Contortionists The Bonebreakers Bend And Twist Their Way Into Judges’ Hearts On ‘AGT’
On Tuesday, 18-year-old dancer Lewis Shilvock appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to show off his moves.
View this post on Instagram
I’m over the moon to say that the wait is nearly over! My @AGT audition will be airing in Tuesday night’s episode! I’ve been dying to tell you guys all about it and am so excited to get to re-live it all myself. #AGT is on every Tuesday night at 8/7c on @NBC! ❤️ *For all my Aussies, @channel7 is a little bit behind America in their episodes so you may have to wait a little bit longer before you catch me on Aussie TVs. I will however be sharing clips on my socials as soon as I air in the USA*
Shilvock performed an energetic routine set to Queen’s classic “Don’t Stop Me Now”, complete with pirouettes, leaps and more.
RELATED: 73-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dr. Josefina Monasterio Amazes With Her Incredible Physique On ‘AGT’
By the end, the teenager had the judges in awe and the audience on their feet cheering.