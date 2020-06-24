Kate Middleton Is ‘Relishing’ Her Royal Role Despite ‘Phenomenal Workload’ After Harry And Meghan’s Exit

Kate Middleton’s workload may have increased after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit earlier this year, but sources say she’s up for the challenge.

Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, tells People of the Duchess of Cambridge: “Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job. But at the same time, she’d have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure.”

“Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William,” a source close to the royal household adds. “None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them.”

Sources also discuss Kensington Palace’s recent response to that Tatler article. The magazine ran a story titled “Catherine The Great”, which the palace said contained a “string of lines,” including claims Kate was feeling “exhausted and trapped” by the workload left by Harry and Meghan.

Kate “certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling,” says a close source. “I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth, because it really isn’t the case. If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability.”

“Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to,” the insider continues. “If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has.”

Sources also point out part of Kate’s strength lies in her partnership with Prince William.

“In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match,” says author Gristwood.

“But in another it has been old-fashioned, in the sense that Kate didn’t have an established career beforehand, which is unusual for a young woman today. She mostly appears as supportive figure to her husband,” adds royal biographer Penny Junor. “She’s never trying to outshine him in any way. Charles and Diana looked the part, but Diana was always a star in the making. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.”