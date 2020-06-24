Denise Richards Reveals Daughter Eloise, 9, Said ‘Dad’ For The ‘First Time’ Right Before For Father’s Day

Denise Richards is celebrating a milestone with her daughter Eloise.

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star, 49, took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a shoutout to hubby Aaron Phypers. Richards adopted 9-year-old Eloise, who has special needs, in 2011. She is also mom to daughters Lola Rose, 15, and Sam, 16, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’ Cast React To Denise Richards’ Husband Saying He’ll ‘Crush Your F**king Hand’ While Abruptly Leaving Kyle Richards’ Drama-Filled BBQ

In her sweet post, Richards wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my beautiful husband I can’t imagine a better father for our Eloise and stepfather for Sami & Lola. I love you so much.”

She also revealed that Eloise said the word “dad” for the first recently, calling it “the greatest gift.”

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Divulges Alleged Denise Richards Affair In Explosive ‘RHOBH’ Midseason Teaser

The post included a few throwback photos of both Richards and Phypers’ families, as well as an adorable photo of Phypers and Eloise.

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in 2018. The stunning wedding was documented on the last season of “RHOBH”.

“RHOBH” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.