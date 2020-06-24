Jessica Chastain Is A Deadly Assassin On The Run In ‘Ava’ Trailer

The hunter has become the hunted.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for the new action thriller “Ava”, starring Jessica Chastain as a deadly assassin on the run.

After a job goes very wrong, Ava is forced to fight for her survival against the organization she works for.

Geena Davis, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Common, Jess Weixler, Diana Silver and Ioan Gruffudd co-star in the film.

“Ava” is scheduled to hit theatres on Sept. 25.