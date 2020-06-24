Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson And Mark Rylance Star In Historical Drama ‘Waiting For The Barbarians’

Johnny Depp is a ruthless and cunning Colonel alongside Robert Pattinson and Oscar-winner Mark Rylance in the historical drama “Waiting For The Barbarians”.

Based on the novel by J.M. Coetzee, the new trailer for the film sees Rylance as the unnamed Magistrate who reevaluates his loyalty to his country while assigned to a remote desert outpost with Colonel Joll (Depp). Joll arrives to help keep tabs on the so-called “barbarians” on the other side of the wall. Prone to terrorizing and torture, Joll has found an eager young officer (Pattinson) who is only happy to uphold his penchant for violence, leaving the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.

Directed by Colombian filmmaker Ciro Gurrera, “Waiting For The Barbarians” premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and will arrive on VOD on August 7.