Michael Douglas Introduces New Museum Of The Jewish People Exhibition

The Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv is getting ready to launch its highly anticipated new Core Exhibition, and they enlisted Michael Douglas to introduce it to the world.

In a video introduction, the actor remembers that his late legendary father Kirk Douglas first visited the museum in 1982 and was a longtime advocate for the institution.

“It’ll be one of the largest museums of its kind in the world,” Douglas says of the new facilities. “Exploring all facets of Jewish life, culture, identity and accomplishments.”

Along with encouraging everyone to visit the institution when it opens in the fall, Douglas highlights the virtual additions to the exhibition, which will allow people around the world to experience the museum online.

Along with the introduction, the museum has shared sneak peek videos of some of the artifacts that will be included in the exhibition, Nobel Prize winning novelist Isaac Bashevis Singer’s personal typewriter and a 16th Century Sephardic “Book of Esther” Scroll.

