JoJo Mason Debuts Emotional Rendition Of The Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Where Is The Love?’

Canada’s own JoJo Mason is urging everyone to remind themselves “Where Is The Love?”

The country singer premiered an emotional cover of The Black Eyes Peas’ 2003 hit on his social media channels Wednesday, along with an important letter to his fans.

“Ask yourself, now that you know, what are you gonna do about it? ‘Mixed emotions’ is an understatement. I am mad. I am hurt. I am angry. I am sad. BUT I am also hopeful. I am also grateful. And I am also excited,” writes Mason. “I’m mad because Black Lives DON’T Matter to some people. Hurt because People of Colour are murdered without justice and as a society we are now just starting to recognize.”

“I am angry because without JUSTICE there will never be PEACE,” he continues. “And I am sad because it took a video of GEORGE FLOYD and AHMAUD ARBERY getting brutally murdered to spark the change that desperately needed to happen long ago.”

“BUT. I am grateful because the conversation has been started. Hopeful because people are opening up their hearts and minds to a new way of life, a new way of loving one another. And I am excited that, in real time, the change is happening, I get to be alive to see it happen and be part of the movement,” adds the singer.

Mason also writes about how important it is for everyone to educate themselves about racism: “Educating yourself. Having tough, awkward and uncomfortable conversations. Learning about other cultures and their history of oppression. Accepting how real and alive racism is. Realizing when injustices happen and how to handle them. Opening your heart and your mind to change. Checking yourself and your peers. Teaching your children right from wrong.”

He concludes, “NOW THAT YOU KNOW, what are you going to do about it? Start, and don’t ever stop asking yourself, ‘Where Is The Love?’ Where is YOUR love and how can you help be part of the change? My love, your love, OUR LOVE is going to conquer.”

Watch Mason’s cover of “Where Is The Love” above.