Lin-Manuel Miranda And ‘Hamilton’ Cast To Perform With Jimmy Fallon And The Roots For Virtual ‘Global Goal’ Event

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the “Hamilton” cast, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots are coming together for a special performance.

As part of Global Citizen’s upcoming livestream event, “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert”, the original Broadway cast will reunite for a killer performance.

With the help of Fallon and The Roots, led by drummer and musician Questlove, the group will perform some of “Hamilton”‘s biggest hits together.

The upcoming event will support coronavirus relief as well as bring awareness to the marginalized communities COVID-19 has affected the most.

“Global Goal” will be hosted by Dwayne Johnson and will feature performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman and Opal Tometi will also make appearances.

“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert” airs this Saturday, just days before a live-tapping of “Hamilton” premieres on Disney+ on July 3.