Henry Cavill Says He Hopes To Keep Playing Superman For ‘Years To Come’

Henry Cavill really loves playing Superman.

The “Man Of Steel” star is featuring in Variety‘s latest “Actors on Actors” interview opposite Sir Patrick Stewart.

RELATED: Report: Henry Cavill Set To Return As Superman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about his role as the legendary hero, Cavill said that he wants to keep playing the character for as long as possible.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman,” he says. “With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

He continues, “My life has changed dramatically because of it. And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it’s been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career. I’m incredibly grateful for it, and it’s also taught me a lot about myself.”

RELATED: Henry Cavill Would Rather Sit Inside And Play Video Games Than Go Out And Face Public Scrutiny

When Stewart asks him to elaborate, Cavill explains, “He’s so good, he’s so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you’re playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, ‘Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?’ And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, ‘Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not,” then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that’s all we can do in life.”

Last month, Deadline reported that Cavill is in talks to return as Superman in future DC films.