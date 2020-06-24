Famous Rod Stewart Fans Are Furious With Donald Trump Comparison In New York Times Article

Rod Stewart and Donald Trump should not be uttered in the same breath or written in the same sentence, says Boy George and other Stewart fans.

A New York Times article compared the U.S. President to Stewart. The article’s author referred to Trump as “the Rod Stewart of politicians.”

“He may keep coming up with new material but deep down he knows his fans just want to hear ‘Wake Up Maggie,’ so he keeps playing the same tune because he can’t stand the thought of them not loving his performance,” Sullivan wrote.

Those tweets did not sit well with George, “The Nutty Professor” actor John Ales and Pittsburgh music journalist Scott Mervis.

“Only someone who knows zero about @RodStewart would tweet something so wrong!” fumed Culture Club singer Boy George. “It’s ‘Wake Up Maggie Haberman’ and he has whole shows full of gems.”

Ales emphatically wrote: “You leave Rod Stewart alone, you b**ch.” See more reaction below.

Wake up, Maggie. I don't think #RodStewart is the guy you're looking for here. He's a legend with a ton of hits and a mile-long discography. He can get through a show without that song… that is not actually titled "Wake Up, Maggie." (sorry to glom on) https://t.co/g6a9GeTTcy — Scott Mervis (@scottmervis_pg) June 24, 2020

Why drag Rod Stewart into this? — Steve Strickland (@SteveStricklan6) June 24, 2020

I’m beginning to see that Maggie Haberman has a lot in common with her favorite subject, Donald Trump. Tone deaf, not too bright, shameless, and tirelessly self-promoting, and unqualified. — Mary Shomon 💙 🌊 #DemCast | Washington, DC (@gethimouttahere) June 24, 2020