Prince William Visits University Of Oxford To Learn More About Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

Prince William talks to a patient participating in the COVID-19 vaccine trial during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England. Photo: CPImages/Steve Parsons/Pool photo via AP

Prince William made a visit to the University of Oxford on Wednesday to learn more about their work to establish a viable vaccine against COVID-19.

Oxford researchers have developed a vaccine in order to begin protecting people against the coronavirus as soon as possible. Clinical trials are now underway to establish whether the vaccine generates immunity in humans, and William wanted to learn more.

The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, with him being briefed about the Group’s work by Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at the Jenner Institute, who developed the vaccine and Professor Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity at the University of Oxford, who is leading the clinical trial team.

His Royal Highness was shown around the manufacturing laboratory where the vaccine has been produced and was also given a tour of the laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

The trials began on April 23 with 10,000 people across the U.K. currently in the process of being vaccinated in the latest study to assess the potential success of the treatment.

During his time at the facility, The Duke also met individuals who are part of the trial and spoke to them about their experience of the process. He then heard from staff who have been coordinating the trial across 19 sites in the U.K.

William’s visit came after he spoke via video call to an array of people involved with the vaccine Tuesday, including representatives from the U.K.-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, who agreed a global licensing agreement with the University of Oxford back in May.