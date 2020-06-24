Brody Jenner Spotted Getting Cozy With Louis Tomlinson’s Ex Briana Jungwirth

Brody Jenner has a new lady in his life.

In photos captured by TMZ, “The Hills” alum was spotted on a dinner date with Briana Jungwirth at Nobu in Malibu.

Jungwirth was previously linked to One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson. The former couple share son Freddie together.

Brody Jenner Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama, Introduces Her To Ex https://t.co/Z8rJuWWI7Z — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2020

The late-night date was a more of a group thing says TMZ, with Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter and a couple of other friends joining in on the fun. But in one photo caught, Jenner and Jungwirth were getting nice and cozy together.

According to the outlet, Jenner had Carter tag along to introduce the pair. The former couple is set to resume filming “The Hills: New Beginnings” this August.

Insiders also revealed that Jungwirth has already introduced her new beau to little Freddie.

Jenner and Carter were married in 2018 before splitting a year later. Carter was later linked to Miley Cyrus following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.