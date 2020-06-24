Stand-Up Comic Ty Barnett Brings The Laughs On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Ty Barnett got his start as a comedian a little late, but better late than never.

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” the 45-year-old stand-up took the stage to deliver some hilarious jokes.

Before starting his set, Barnett revealed he only got into comedy when he was 30 because before that he was serving in the military.

Getting going, Barnett cracked jokes about giving up reading due to his poor eyesight and rooting for the teens in horror movies when he was a kid, only to discover as a parent that those teens had it coming.

“Your mom and dad told you not to leave the house,” he joked. “You’re being disrespectful.”

The comedian’s set had the audience and judges laughing up a storm.