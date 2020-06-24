Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes About Finding Love After Chris Martin Split: ‘It Was A Wonderful Surprise’

Gwyneth Paltrow is thankful for having a second chance at love with hubby Brad Falchuk.

The Oscar-winning actress chatted with Hello! magazine, gushing about what a “wonderful surprise” meeting Falchuk was after her divorce from ex-husband Chris Martin.

“It was a wonderful surprise. I didn’t necessarily think that falling in love again would happen for me,” she said. “I think when it happens to you when you’re a bit older, you place a value and an importance on it that you don’t when you’re in your 20s, because at that age you don’t know the difference yet. I’ve been very lucky.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Photo Of Ex Chris Martin With Her Husband Brad Falchuk For Father’s Day

But even after finding happiness again, Paltrow worried about her children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At first I was thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, what do we do?'” she said. “I was worried it would be very difficult for my teenagers because we’re all so used to having our lives and our freedoms the way we have them and for teenagers to be told, OK, no going out, no parties, no skateboarding in the skatepark, anything like that. It’s quite a change.”

But like everything, there are some positives to quarantine.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She’s Now Selling An ‘Orgasm’ Candle

“But honestly they have been so wonderful during this time,” Paltrow explained. “They really took the lead about being responsible with their schoolwork and what I loved most was the long, lingering dinner conversations that we had every night.”

“I’m very proud of them for how they’ve dealt with this.”

Paltrow and Martin split in 2014, four years later she wed Falchuk.