‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ To ‘Unite And Fight’ With First Look At Season 4

Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” as been delayed until 2021, but the Elisabeth Moss-led series is ready to “unite and fight” when it does.

Picking up where season 3 left off with June’s (Moss) mission to get the children of Gilead safely across the border to Canada, the new season will show what happens in the aftermath that left her shot and carried to safety by her fellow handmaidens. Now raising an army to turn a revolution into a full-blown war against Gilead, June is ready for the fight of her life.

“We all deserve better,” she says in a voiceover narration that is all too timely. “Change never comes easy,” June reminds viewers as the trailer teases a message to “unite and fight.”

“What happens in the next few weeks will determine the future of this country,” Bradley Whitford’s Commander Lawrence says as Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) promises fire and brimstone for June who is “beyond redemption.”

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Toronto-filmed season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” does not yet have a firm 2021 release date.