Ricky Martin Talks Using His Platform To Amplify Black Voices: ‘We’re In This Together’

It’s been 10 years since Ricky Martin publicly came out as a gay man and began using his platform to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, the father of four is using that same global platform to amplify voices from the Black community and help bring awareness to social injustices facing and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I don’t want to compare because it’s just to another level but the LGBT community also feels… feels this kind of injustices and prejudice and we are now understanding the power of minorities getting together,” he tells ET Canada.

“We’re in this together! Let’s join forces and let’s talk about what needs to change! I’m feeling it! I’m really excited!” he says, talking about the push for real change around the world. “The rage the anger when I see all those videos of all these victims is making a difference. Right now we are full forces with Black Lives Matter.”

Expressing that he wants to see “people willing to change” as they learn about their shortcomings when it comes to racism and racial experiences in the U.S., Martin explains why he’s giving his platform to others at this moment in time.

“I am only giving my social media to those incredibly powerful voices that are teaching me about everything that we’ve been dealing with in this country for hundreds and hundreds of years. And people gotta change. Because we’re not going to stop until this changes,” he adds.

While the global pandemic has put a pause on his world tour, Martin says he’s learning to “live in the moment” as he spends time at home with his family.

“It’s been beautiful. My mom spent quarantine here with us and we’re a lot! And we’re loud. And we’re Latino so there’s no time for sadness! We just gotta be there available for the kids and for each other,” he adds.

In addition to spending time with his family, Martin has been focussing on music, recording a distanced duet with Sting and his new EP Pausa, which means “pause”.

I was on the road. My tour was called “Movimiento” which means “movement” and the album was also going to be called Movement,” he explains, adding he’s switched gears when it comes to the songs with the vibe of Pausa reflecting exactly how he’s feeling now. “I had to divide them between volume 1 and volume 2 and separate the more introspective sounds, ballads, and mid-tempos for now. Because it’s where we are. It’s exactly where I’m at.”