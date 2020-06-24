Bear Grylls Is Putting Teams To The Test In ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji’

Bear Grylls isn’t making things easy.

The outdoorsman is hosting the brand new Amazon Prime Video reality competition “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji”, premiering August 14.

The 10-episode adventure features 66 teams of five from 30 countries around the world, competing non-stop for 11 days straight over the difficult terrain of Fiji.

Teams will trek through mountains, jungles and even the ocean in their attempts to claim victory over man and nature.

The challengers will face obstacles in the wild, as well as confront the personal struggles between them in this physical test of their endurance.