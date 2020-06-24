Disney+ Drops First Look At ‘Muppets Now’ With New Trailer

The Muppets are now back in Disney+’s new unscripted series “Muppets Now”.

A new trailer for the Disney+ series was uploaded on Wednesday. The first-look video reintroduces Kermit, Miss Piggy and the “Muppets” gang to the public. The unscripted series features improv comedy and surprise appearances from celebrity friends.

Disney+ promises everything “from zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy.”

“Muppets Now” premieres Friday, July 31 on Disney+ with new episodes airing every Friday. It will air six episodes in total.