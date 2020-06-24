‘Star Trek’ Gets Spoofed In ‘Unbelievable!!!!!’ Trailer Starring Snoop Dogg And A Puppet

Get ready for Snoop Dogg in space.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for the upcoming “Star Trek” parody film “Unbelievable!!!!!”, featuring the rapper along with over 40 former “Trek” cast members and a puppet.

The star of the film, Kirk Stillwood, is a puppet created by the Chiodo Brothers, who made all of the puppets for the comedy classic “Team America: World Police”, and is voiced by Kevin Carlson.

“‘UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!’ is a Sci-Fi Parody Adventure which follows the crazy exploits of four off-beat astronauts (one is a marionette) who travel to the Moon on a rescue mission to determine the fate of two Space Agency comrades who have not been heard from in several days,” the official description reads. “The individuals they find at the Lunar Base are not whom they appear to be and nearly succeed in killing our heroes. Soon the astronauts find themselves trying to save the Earth from an invasion of Killer Plant Aliens!!”

The movie also features appearances by Michael Madsen, Gilbert Gottfried, Robert Davi and more.