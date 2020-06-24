Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign With New York-Based Agency For Speaking Engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making some power business moves.

According to People magazine the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements.

The couple, and their 1-year-old son Archie, recently made the move to Los Angeles following their departure from royal life.

The LA Times first shared the news, revealing the Harry and Meghan plan to engage in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums. Meanwhile, they will focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

The agency also represents Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall, Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Alex Rodriguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey, Stacey Abrams and Gloria Steinem.

Both Harry and Meghan have used their public speaking skills through their royal duties, regularly giving speeches at charity events.

The pair are keeping busy while preparing to launch their own charity Archewell. But since the COVID-19 outbreak and George Floyd’s death, Harry and Meghan have shifted focus.

Watch what the Duchess of Sussex had to say about racism in America and Floyd below.