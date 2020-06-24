Walk Off The Earth Put A Funky Twist On ‘O Canada’

With Canada Day around the corner, Walk Off The Earth is putting a fun, fresh twist on “O Canada”.

The Canadian indie-pop band described the new rendition as an ode to their country and fans for July 1.

“We are extremely thankful for all the support we receive here at home,” said Luminati. “We thrive on thinking differently about sound, making music with everyday items found around the house.”

“We hope this truly Canadian rendition of ‘O Canada’ gets added to summer playlists to be enjoyed for this holiday and for years to come,” he added.

Walk Off The Earth made creative use of French’s ketchup bottles to contribute to the sounds. The bottle and lids were used as drums and bottles of various full-ness were blown into.