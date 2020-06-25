Elisabeth Moss, Amanda Seyfried And More Celebs Make Plea To Support War Child Through COVID-19 In New PSA

War Child Canada is looking for more support in difficult times.

The international organization, which provides assistance to children in areas experiencing conflict, launched a new PSA on Thursday to raise awareness during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PSA features appearances by Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, Michaela DePrince, Edie Falco, Martin Garrix, Chantal Kreviazuk, Julianna Margulies, Sarah McLachlan, Vivianne Miedema, Elisabeth Moss, Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfried and KT Tunstall.

ET Canada spoke with War Child Canada founder and executive director Samantha Nutt about the new campaign and the issues children in conflict zones are facing amidst COVID-19.

“It makes it harder for us to, for example, start up new programs in new areas, we’ve been really pushing to become operational in Yemen, and you have the clearance now to go ahead and do that. But unfortunately, without being able to have mobilized and on the ground, it’s very difficult and so that,” she said of how the pandemic has affected the War Child’s mission. “That’s a good example of where you’ve gotten millions of children to who are at risk … so not being able to mobilize because of COVID is, is a real struggle.”

Asked how the celebrity-filled PSA came about, Nutt explained that it was created in partnership with their sister organization in Holland, and later found that their celebrity ambassadors were “hugely enthusiastic” about supporting the cause.

“And, and so we just came together is this kind of international awareness raising campaign because as we focus on the very real challenges that we all have, that we’re all facing here at home, it’s important to remember that in many of the environments that we’re working in, people are, are not only affected by the by COVID, but they’re also affected by very deep issues of poverty and conflict and instability and a lack of healthcare infrastructure, and not being able to even acquire the kind of testing capacity and health care in infrastructure that is needed to keep their their most owner,” she said.

As for what Canadians can do to help support the War Child mission in the time of coronavirus, Nutt said, “Right now as we really mobilize our resources to help ensure that Canadians are protected, it is it is important that we do continue to think about the needs of those beyond our borders, especially in unstable and impoverished countries, and remember why our foreign aid matters and our foreign policy matters.”

She added: “When it comes to what people can do, besides immediately giving, it’s making sure that on a political level that we’re still paying attention to those kinds of issues and in getting engaged.”