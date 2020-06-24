Lauren Bushnell Opens Up About Wanting To Start A Family In Emotional Tribute To Husband Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell and her husband Chris Lane have some “Big Big Plans” for their future.

On Wednesday, the “Bachelor” alum shared an emotional tribute to the country singer, opening up about wanting to start a family together.

“Husband appreciation post. We got engaged about a year ago and y’all, I don’t know what I did to deserve this man. About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet,” the 30-year-old began.

Bushnell continued: “When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?’ I said ‘well, yes’ and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it. If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what he wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!’”

“As I write this now I literally have tears streaming down my face because I cannot imagine living life without you @iamchrislane,” she penned in her emotional tribute. “I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold.”

The couple got engaged back in June 2019, before tying the knot four months later in front of their friends and family in Nashville.