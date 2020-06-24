Savannah Guthrie Claps Back At Troll Who Makes Fun Of Her ‘Today’ Hair

Compromises must be made in quarantine and one Internet troll forgot that fact when tagging Savannah Guthrie on a social media post.

The critic made fun of Guthrie’s hair on Tuesday’s episode of “Today”. The host’s hair was labelled as “distracting” while she continued to broadcast from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“C’mon,” the viewer tweeted. “With what they pay you, can’t you afford a hairstylist? I love the natural unkempt look but it’s distracting on @NBCNews national news.”

Guthrie clapped back: “We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!”

We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows! https://t.co/w6QVY0Zhyt — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 23, 2020

At least there wasn’t a naked man showering in the background.