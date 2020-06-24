Ellen Launches ‘Design Duo’, Featuring Lauren Speed-Hamilton & John Colaneri Helping Quarantined Twosomes Transform Their Homes

Ellen DeGeneres has just launched a new digital series, and it’s ideal for those who have been quarantining long enough to have become sick of their home’s decor and ready to welcome a change.

Enter “Design Duo”, a new four-episode series that teams up “Love Is Blind” fan favourite Lauren Speed-Hamilton and design and construction expert John Colaneri. Their mission: to help quarantined pairs redo a room in their house — all by themselves and in just one day.

In the premiere episode, available on ellentube Wednesday, Colaneri and Speed-Hamilton have a virtual introduction to Meghan and Matt Carroll, siblings from Rochester, New York.

The brother-sister duo are anxious to redesign their home’s basement and transform it into a swanky new space for their own use. As a bonus, if they’re able to complete their DIY design challenge within the designated time frame, they win $5,000 cash.

New episodes of “Design Duo” will be available on Wednesdays.