Nick Kroll Announces Black Character Missy On ‘Big Mouth’ To Now Be Voiced By A Black Actor

Nick Kroll is making some changes to the “Big Mouth” cast.

The actor shared a statement to social media on Wednesday, revealing that he and his Netflix team will recast the role of Missy, voiced by Jenny Slate, and give the opportunity to a Black actor.

Slate, a white woman, has voiced Missy, a Black character, for all three seasons.

“After thoughtful discussion with us and our Black collaborators, Jenny Slate has decided, and we wholeheartedly agree, that Missy on Big Mouth should be voiced by a Black actor,” he wrote. “We made a mistake, took our privilege for granted, and we’re working hard to do better moving forward… We are proud of the representation that Missy has offered cerebral, sensitive women of colour, and we plan to continue that representation and further grow Missy’s character as we recast a new Black actor to play her.”

Slate also released her own statement:

“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people,” she wrote. “I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed, that it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing ‘Missy,’ I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people. Ending my portrayal of ‘Missy’ is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions.”

Season three of “Big Mouth” is now streaming on Netflix.