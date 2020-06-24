Madonna Blasts Trump As ‘Nazi Sociopath,’ Tells America It’s ‘Time To Wake Up’

Madonna has never been a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, but she is not holding back in her latest social media missive aimed at the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host.

On Tuesday, the “Madame X” singer went ballistic on Instagram, zeroing in on the litany of catastrophes unfolding within the United States of America at the moment.

“Let me get this straight……..,” she writes.

“Lets slow down testing of Covid in America because the numbers of people testing positive are getting too high for Trump to deal with………. ,” she continues. “And lets make it a law for anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year but lets have no law or reform or consequences put in place for Police officers who shoot and kill black victims for no reason!!”

She adds: “Finally- Trump is upset about George Washingtons image being desecrated even though George Washington owned Slaves!! 🤔”

She concluded by offering her support to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, using Trump’s derogatory nickname for the former vice-president.

“Ill take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist 🐷, Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE!” she concludes. “Time to Wake Up.”