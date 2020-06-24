Oprah Winfrey To Host Special Honouring Black Fathers

Oprah Winfrey plans to honour Black fathers with an upcoming special.

The media mogul, 66, will host “OWN Spotlight: Oprah And 100 Black Fathers” with the aim to speak with Black fathers about parenting during the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I am honoured to bring this conversation to light so we might better understand the emotional toll Black fathers endure, and how they continue to show up for their children, their family and the community,” Winfrey said in a statement.

Tyler Perry, Courtney B. Vance, Killer Mike and activist and author Shaka Senghor are just some of the celebrity guests that will join the special.

Winfrey will also spotlight a diverse group of fathers, including parents with trans children, members of the military, the formerly incarcerated, frontline healthcare workers, those who have faced the death of a child at the hands of the police and more.

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers” will air on OWN Canada, with the date still to be announced.