Amy Schumer Takes Viewers Along On Her Funny, Poignant Pregnancy Journey In Trailer For ‘Expecting Amy’

Amy Schumer has long since introduced her social media followers to 1-year-old son Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

It’s the nine months leading up to Gene’s arrival that forms the basis of “Expecting Amy”, a new docuseries for streamer HBO Max that chronicles her unique yet completely relatable pregnancy journey.

Viewers will see Schumer as she juggles impending motherhood with her busy standup comedy career.

HBO Max

“‘Expecting Amy’ takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special,” reads the series synopsis.

RELATED: ‘Expecting Amy’ Trailer: Watch Amy Schumer Cry Tears Of Joy After Learning She’s Pregnant With Son Gene

“Schumer continues touring to prepare for the taping in Chicago that she isn’t sure she will be able to execute,” the synopsis continues. “From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all — beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld’s movie ‘Comedian’, if he had been pregnant.”

“Expecting Amy” premieres Thursday, July 9.