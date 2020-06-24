Comic-Con Releases Details About Upcoming Virtual Event Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Comic-Con has some big plans ahead for their upcoming virtual event this year.

Instead of their usual event at the San Diego Convention Center location from July 22-26, it will go completely online following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The 2020 event is now bring dubbed e-SDCC.

But even though the convention will be totally online, Comic-Con will still host A-lister panels.

Nathan Fillion, “American Dad” cast members Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schall, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, “Bless The Harts” cast Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Bainholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster, as well as the “Bob’s Burgers” cast.

Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa will share an exclusive look at Season 2 of “Duncanville”.

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green will host a “Family Guy” table read.

“Fear the Walking Dead”, “The Goldbergs”, “Hoops”, “Motherland: Fort Salem”, “NeXt”, “NOS4A2”, “The Simpsons”, “Solar Opposites”, “Stumptown”, “The Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” will also host virtual events throughout the weekend.