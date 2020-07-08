Comic-Con Releases Panel Details And Guests For Upcoming Virtual Event

Comic-Con has some big plans ahead for their upcoming virtual event this year.

Instead of their usual event at the San Diego Convention Center location from July 22-26, it will go completely online following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The 2020 event is now bring dubbed e-SDCC.

But even though the convention will be totally online, Comic-Con will still host A-lister panels. The panels will be available via Comic-Con’s website on the day they are heald with most eventually uploaded to the SDCC YouTube page for non-badge holders.

Nathan Fillion, “American Dad” cast members Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schall, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, “Bless The Harts” cast Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Bainholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster, as well as the “Bob’s Burgers” cast are among those participating,

Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa will share an exclusive look at Season 2 of “Duncanville”.

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” will hold a panel with stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green will host a “Family Guy” table read.

“Fear the Walking Dead”, “The Goldbergs”, “Hoops”, “Motherland: Fort Salem”, “NeXt”, “NOS4A2”, “The Simpsons”, “Archer”, “Solar Opposites”, “Stumptown”, “The Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” will also host virtual events throughout the weekend.

See what’s been confirmed so far in the schedule below which will be updated as more panel dates and times are announced.

Friday, July 24

Archer (FXX), 5:00 p.m. PT

Panelists: Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, as well as executive producer Casey Willis.

Saturday, July 25

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe (Disney Channel), 12:00 p.m. PT

Panelists: Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker, and creators/executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh, director Bob Bowen.

The Right Stuff (Disney+), 1:00 p.m. PT

Panelists: Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler, as well as showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

What We Do in The Shadows (FX), 5:00 p.m. PT

Panelists: Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and moderator Haley Joel Osment.