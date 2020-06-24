Eiza Gonzalez ‘Deeply Sorry’ For Wearing Blackface In A Telenovela At 15

Eiza González is apologizing for wearing blackface during a scene on a 2007 Telenovela, titled “Lola, Érase Una Vez” (“Lola, Once Upon a Time”), when she was 15-years-old.

After the photos of her costume resurfaced this week, the actress issued an apology.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating. As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation,” González told Page Six in a statement. “I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now.”

The “Baby Driver” actress, now 30, also addressed the resurfaced images of her dressed as a geisha.

“The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup,” she continued. “It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation.”

González added, “As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person.”

She concluded, “More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone.”