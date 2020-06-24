‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Melissa Reeves Hit With Backlash For Liking Anti-BLM Tweets

“Days of Our Lives” star Melissa Reeves is under fire for showing her approval for some anti-Black Lives Matters tweets from controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Owens, a pro-Trump African-American, has frequently tweeted her opposition to the BLM movement, and Reeves liked a pair of Owens’ tweets.

Reeves was quickly hit with backlash after a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Reeves’ likes of Owens tweets, including one claiming the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks was “justified” and another claiming the COVID-19 “scamdemic was cancelled to accommodate the Left’s nationwide anarchist riots.”

Fans’ reaction ranged from sadness to fury.

When one of Reeves’ supporters pointed out that everyone has their “own opinions and views,” she was shut down by Reeves’ “DOOL” co-star Lindsey Godfrey, who fired back that “there is no difference in opinion on racism, homophobia, transphobia xenophobia.”

Godfrey also responded to a transgender fan who expressed her disappointment, noting she had met Reeves once and she seemed “absolutely lovely.”

“Days” star Lamon Archey, who is Black, shared his opinion by liking Godfrey’s tweet, and then offered a GIF.

 

