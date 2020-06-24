‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Melissa Reeves Hit With Backlash For Liking Anti-BLM Tweets

“Days of Our Lives” star Melissa Reeves is under fire for showing her approval for some anti-Black Lives Matters tweets from controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Owens, a pro-Trump African-American, has frequently tweeted her opposition to the BLM movement, and Reeves liked a pair of Owens’ tweets.

Reeves was quickly hit with backlash after a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Reeves’ likes of Owens tweets, including one claiming the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks was “justified” and another claiming the COVID-19 “scamdemic was cancelled to accommodate the Left’s nationwide anarchist riots.”

Fans’ reaction ranged from sadness to fury.

I’m heartbroken. I’ve devoted so much of my time and money to support a person who has made it abundantly clear she values statues over human lives. I feel like a fool — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐱 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 (@DeverauxDaily) June 23, 2020

I can’t and won’t agree to disagree with somebody who believes this pic.twitter.com/LtFwwbmXTW — The Pool is CLOSED (@mgmendacious) June 24, 2020

😞 it always sucks to see the true colors of a person whose character you have loved for years. — Katie (@ShortyKatyK) June 23, 2020

Ok, time to take out the trash. I'm not surprised. Not even close. If #Days keeps her now, the show is backing her views. There is no middle ground. — SouthernBoy (Suffering Down South) (@BoyResist) June 24, 2020

When one of Reeves’ supporters pointed out that everyone has their “own opinions and views,” she was shut down by Reeves’ “DOOL” co-star Lindsey Godfrey, who fired back that “there is no difference in opinion on racism, homophobia, transphobia xenophobia.”

Nah there is no difference in opinion on racism, homophobia, transphobia xenophobia https://t.co/vdtrPG7hsF — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) June 23, 2020

Godfrey also responded to a transgender fan who expressed her disappointment, noting she had met Reeves once and she seemed “absolutely lovely.”

Yea but even the nicest people can have awful views. Plenty of nice people have awful moral compasses. I can’t associate w/ it because it makes me a hypocrite. I condemn all those hateful & harmful beliefs.

Your life matters Mama Rhonda & I will fight for you & everyone else❤️ — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) June 23, 2020

Yes.

Supporting a company that donates money to gay conversion therapies and is actively anti LGBTQ+ is ok with you? Not supporting BLM is ok with you?

There is NO difference in opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia. Period. Ever. — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) June 24, 2020

“Days” star Lamon Archey, who is Black, shared his opinion by liking Godfrey’s tweet, and then offered a GIF.