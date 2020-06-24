Momamed Hadid Accuses Court Of ‘Racism’ And ‘Prejudice’ In Decision To Tear Down His Multimillion-Dollar Bel-Air Mega-Mansion

Mohamed Hadid has been in a years-long legal battle to save his hilltop mega-mansion in Bel-Air from the wrecking ball.

This month, California’s Supreme Court denied his last-ditch appeal to save the half-built mansion from demolition, with the court deeming the place to be a “clear and present danger” to the homes situated beneath it.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the real estate developer (and father of models Bella and Gigi) is blasting the court’s decision as “a total abortion of justice.”

Hadid tells the Mail he’s planning to write a book about his struggles to save the home, which he says will expose the “racism” and “prejudice” he claims he’s been subjected to.

“I don’t just build here in LA, I’ve been all over the world and I’ve never seen such prejudice against my kind, my religion, it’s crazy, it’s a total abortion of justice,” he said, indicating there was supposed to be a jury trial that never materialized.

“This is a total political lynching, from the top to the bottom,” he continued. “They blame me. Do they blame the inspectors? No. Deputy inspectors? No. Engineers? No, they blame me.”

Hadid, a Muslim of Palestinian descent, says that the decision reeks of racism.

“In my opinion, and I hate to say it, this whole thing is prejudice against me, who I am and my religion. They’re racist. Absolute racist,” he said. “There is something beyond the normal that has happened here. I know that, I’m 100 per cent and I want to write about it.”

Despite the definitive nature of the ruling, Hadid vowed to keep fighting.

“It’s not over,” he said. “No, not yet.”