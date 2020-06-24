Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Son’s ‘Freak’ Infection After Bug Bite

Jessie James Decker is breathing a sigh of relief now that her 2-year-old son is on the mend after a frightening health scare.

The “Wanted” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her adorable son Forrest having a popsicle while in the ER.

“So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph, which turned into a boil! It was like a golf ball,” she wrote in the caption.

“It was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night,” she wrote of Forrest, whom she shares with husband Eric Decker, a former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos.

“Obviously with COVID, only I could go in with him,” she added. “They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing.”

Luckily, she concluded, he was given an antibiotic that “helped big time.”