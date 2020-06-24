‘Scrubs’ Blackface Episodes Being Pulled From Streaming

Following the announcement that episodes of “30 Rock” featuring white characters in blackface have been pulled from Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, another NBC sitcom will be plucking similarly problematic episodes from streaming services.

Three episodes of “Scrubs”, which starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke as rookie doctors, are being removed from streaming: “My Fifteen Seconds” (season 3, episode 7), “My Jiggly Ball” (season 5, episode 4) and “My Chopped Liver” (season 5, episode 17). Of the three episodes, one featured Braff’s character in blackface at a party, while another included Sarah Chalke’s character in blackface during one of the show’s signature fantasy sequences.

According to Variety, the removal of the episodes came at the behest of the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, and ABC Studios, which produced the series.

Lawrence confirmed the episodes’ removal when he responded to a fan’s tweet.

Agreed. Already in the works. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) June 23, 2020

The circumstances to the episodes’ removal are remarkably similar to what took place with “30 Rock”, with series co-creator Tina Fey and NBC Studios writing a letter to the streaming platforms that carry the sitcom.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey wrote. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request.”