Alex Trebek Donates $500K To Los Angeles Homeless Centre

Alex Trebek is once again demonstrating his generosity to those in need.

The Canadian-born “Jeopardy!” host made a $500,000 donation to get a new homeless shelter in the San Fernando Valley up and running, reported TMZ.

According to TMZ, Trebek’s contribution went to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, with the organization’s founder, Ken Craft, revealing the “Jeopardy!” host’s big donation.

The funds will go toward the construction of a 50,000 square-foot facility that will house homeless seniors in the area.

This donation comes on the heels of an earlier donation of $100,000 Trebek made to a separate homeless shelter operated by the same organization, this one located in North Hollywood. As Craft told TMZ, Trebek invited him over to his house to talk about the shelter’s financial plans, at which point he said Trebek slipped him an envelope and said, “I hope this helps a little bit.” Inside was a cheque for $100K.

On Tuesday, Trebek and his wife Jean were photographed taking a tour of the facility, with both outfitted in face masks and hardhats.

