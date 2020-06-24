Bolton Sings Bolton: Michael Bolton Sings Excerpts From John Bolton’s White House Tell-All ‘The Room Where It Happened’

Former Trump Administration National Security Advisor John Bolton has been making headlines with his just-released tell-all The Room Where It Happened, spilling all manner of salacious details about the the alleged illegal and unethical conduct that led to the president’s impeachment.

Meanwhile, another Bolton — singer Michael Bolton — has been tapped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to lend his bombastic vocal abilities to sing segments of the book like they were such 1990s hits “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “When A Man Loves a Woman”.

“John Bolton has just published his book The Room Where It Happened,” a voiceover intones at the beginning of the faux TV commercial.

“And Audible has the exclusive audiobook, also featuring Bolton … Michael Bolton. That’s right, Bolton sings Bolton.”

As a result, music fans can enjoy the singer’s smooth vocals wrapped around such lines as “Trump begged President Xi to buy soybeans to help him win re-election” and “Pompeo sent me a note about Trump that said ‘He’s so full of s**t.’”

Bolton also sings outtakes, including “This book was ghostwritten by my woundrous moustache.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.