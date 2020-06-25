YouTuber Myka Stauffer Addresses Adoption ‘Rehoming’ Controversy: ‘I Was Naive, Foolish And Arrogant’

Myka Stauffer is addressing her recent controversy in a lengthy statement she shared on Instagram.

A few weeks back, she and husband James revealed in a YouTube video that they had “rehomed” their son, Huxley, whom they adopted from China. In the tearful video, the couple explained that they came to realize that the scope of the youngster’s physical and developmental difficulties was simply beyond the scope of what they were able to deal with, and found a new family for him.

Backlash ensued, with the couple being excoriated for “trading in” their child because of his imperfections.

In her statement, Stauffer admits that she they had been “naïve, foolish, and arrogant” in believing they’d be able to give Huxley the care he needed while raising three other children.

“I want to first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused. This decision has caused so many people heartbreak and I’m sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through,” she continued.

“I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared,” she added. “I can’t say I wish this never happened because I’m still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs. I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I’m sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma.”

She admitted that she “wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me. For this I was naïve, foolish, and arrogant. I wish so bad I would have been more prepared and done more. I wish the decision to disrupt never had to be made.”

