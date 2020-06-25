Demi Lovato Fangirls Over Kelly Clarkson, Says She Wouldn’t Be Who She Is Today Without Her: ‘You’re Fearless, Courageous And Real As F**k’

Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato had nothing but nice things to say about one another during a “Kelly Clarkson Show” interview Wednesday.

Clarkson told Lovato how she loved how open she’s been about her struggle with mental health, with the former Disney star repaying the compliments.

Clarkson said, “I love how open you are about mental health, because I have similar issues, I suffer from depression.

“You’ve been trained to just keep going and you can handle it, especially as a woman, it’s like don’t let them see you sweat.”

Lovato replied, “I just have to say you were like the first idol I ever had and I wouldn’t be the artist or even the person who I am with being so outspoken and fearless if I hadn’t had you to look up to.

“You are fearless and courageous and real as f**k. I love that about you. When I was younger I thought to myself, if I ever make it I want to be like her because she’s real and she’s genuine.”

Lovato also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement, explaining how staying silent about racism is not enough anymore. See more in the clip below.