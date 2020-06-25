Britney Spears Slammed By Beyoncé Fans For Calling Herself ‘Queen B’

Beyoncé fans were not impressed after Britney Spears labelled herself “Queen B” Wednesday.

Everybody knows there’s only one “Queen B” out there, and the Beyhive definitely made sure Spears knew that this week.

The singer shared a photo of a royal bee with a crown, alongside the caption: “To all my fans who call me Queen B. I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!”

However, she did add a wink emoji to her post, so maybe she was just having a bit of a joke with her followers?

Despite the controversy, some pointed out there was “more than enough room for all” and that Spears could be “Queen B,” while Beyoncé took “Queen Bey.”

Queen B Is Britney Spears

Queen Bey Is Beyoncé

Case Closed.

More Than Enough Room For All

Of The Queens In The World❣️#QueenB #QueenBey #StopHatingTrueQueens #BeATrueQueen @britneyspears Is A True Queen!

See more of the reaction below.

