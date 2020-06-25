Jon Stewart Says America Needs ‘A Leader Of Humility’ Like Joe Biden

Jon Stewart wasn’t exactly the biggest Joe Biden fan.

Appearing on Global’s “The Late Show” with his old protégé Stephen Colbert, the former “Daily Show” host was jokingly asked who he’ll support for president between Trump and Biden.

RELATED: Jon Stewart Visits ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Talk Political Accountability And ‘Defunding The Police’

“Biden was not my guy. Wasn’t even in the top four,” Stewart admitted. “I was more of a Sanders moron.”

He went on to say, though, that there is more to Biden than just his “Uncle Joe” character.

“We are a country in terrible anguish right now. We are in pain… the blindfold is off.. and we are kind of seeing ourselves as who we really are,” Stewart said. “American exceptionalism is not a title, like you were Miss America 1937 and you’ll always be Miss America 1937. It takes effort and work to maintain. And if you treat it as a fait accompli it will erode and you will lose it. And we are seeing that erosion.

“We are fearful, and we are angry, and we are in pain,” he continued, “When I see Biden, past the schtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is. Knows grief. And I think that kind of grief humbles you.”

RELATED: Jon Stewart Says The Police ‘Patrol The Border Between The Two Americas’

That’s when Stewart offered his semi-endorsement of the former U.S. vice president.

“There’s a humility to the randomness of tragedy that brings about a caring that can’t be faked, can’t be contrived,” he said. ““And I think in this moment what this country needs is a leader of humility.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.