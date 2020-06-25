Chelsea Handler Reveals How ‘Steel Magnolias’ Inspired Her Stand-Up Show

Movies have had a big impact on Chelsea Handler.

The comedian sat down to talk about movies in the latest episode of the IMDb podcast “Movies That Changed My Life”.

The three films Handler picked were “Steel Magnolias”, “Jaws” and “Clifford”.

Talking about the first time she saw “Steel Magnolias”, Handler recalled going from “hysterically crying to hysterical laughter” in the space of a single scene.

“That moment, I wanted to recreate in stand-up, and was the inspiration behind doing this show, ‘Life Will Be the Death of Me’,” she said.

Remembering “Jaws”, Handler said, “It defines my life, because I grew up in Martha’s Vineyard [where the film was shot] in the summertimes, and my whole life is what that movie is. At the beach, my whole childhood, my whole teenage years.”