Tim Hicks Debuts Feel Good Music Video For Summer Party Anthem ‘Floatin”

Tim Hicks keeps the good times rolling in the brand new music video for his summer-themed track “Floatin'”.

Exclusively premiering the feel-good video with ET Canada, Hicks reminds us all to soak in those long hot summer days while we can.

“Weather man over on the radio dial / Says it’s a great day to be outside / We got blue skies all day long / Better get out in it before it’s gone,” sings Hicks, while soaking in the sun in an inflatable pool.

“Floatin'” joins Hicks’ smash hit “No Truck Song” on his highly anticipated new EP Wreck This, which arrives June 26.

See the full track list below.

1. Wreck This Town

2. No Truck Song

3. Floatin’

4. Rowdy Up

5. I Know Jack About That

6. Ride or Die

Along with the new EP, Hicks will be hitting the road again, joining the lineup for #CanadaPerforms at the RBC Bluesfest Drive-In live concert series.